HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $166.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $167.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48.

