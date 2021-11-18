HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

