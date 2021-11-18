Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYPY. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

