Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $609.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

