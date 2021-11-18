Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $58,451.25 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 210,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,615. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

