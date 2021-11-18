Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.08. 55,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

