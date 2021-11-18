Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,513 shares of company stock worth $42,535,139. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $147.50. 85,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $356.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

