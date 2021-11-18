Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 308 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $306.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $306.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

