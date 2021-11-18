Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $238.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $244.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average is $221.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

