Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $321.91. 25,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,346. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.05 and a 52 week high of $323.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.