Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.96 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $163.09. The company had a trading volume of 86,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $167.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

