Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.57. 27,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

