Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $10.83. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 44,984 shares.

HLPPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

