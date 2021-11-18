Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 32.88 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 5,507,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826,015. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

