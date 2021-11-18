Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HTLZF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
About Hamilton Thorne
