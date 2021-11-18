Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTLZF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.