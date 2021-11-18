Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,288.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 3,085 ($40.31) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,976.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,819.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The company has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.52.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

