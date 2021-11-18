Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,288.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday.
In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).
About Halma
Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
