GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 14th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GWG in the second quarter worth $277,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of GWG in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GWG by 23.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GWG in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GWG in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWGH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The company has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59 and a beta of -0.50. GWG has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 11.98 and a quick ratio of 18.33.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

