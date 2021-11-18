Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 262.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

