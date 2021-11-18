Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 174.7% in October

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the October 14th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GRNQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 16,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,697,232. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.