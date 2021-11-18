GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of GP stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 6.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

