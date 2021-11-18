GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.
Shares of GP stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 6.42.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
