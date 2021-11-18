Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in October

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,344,700 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the October 14th total of 37,078,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Separately, CLSA started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

