Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 2,509 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

