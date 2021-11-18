Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 238.8% in October

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,447,300 shares, an increase of 238.8% from the October 14th total of 1,607,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GBTC traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,536. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.