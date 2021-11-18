Graviton (GTON) Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $22,872.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,678.44 or 0.99176840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.45 or 0.06928795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

