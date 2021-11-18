Graphite Bio’s (GRPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $11.63 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

