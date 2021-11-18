Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.81 ($29.19).

Shares of GYC opened at €22.42 ($26.38) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.21 and its 200-day moving average is €22.65. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

