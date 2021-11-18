Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 289,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,315,177 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $14.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.