Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.09.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.34 on Thursday, hitting C$4.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$365.49 million and a PE ratio of -47.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.61.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.