Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

