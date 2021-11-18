GoNetwork (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $163,726.92 and $28,965.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,828.21 or 0.98375336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00497166 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

