Golem (GLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $241.26 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Golem has a market capitalization of $580.14 million and approximately $241.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.