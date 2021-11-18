Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,071 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.08% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

RTH stock opened at $195.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.12. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $147.18 and a 1-year high of $197.30.

