Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,664 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ATGE stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -453.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.