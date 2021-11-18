Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,664 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -453.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

