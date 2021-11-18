Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 624,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 6.23% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.