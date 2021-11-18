Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 91.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 639,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 216,419 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $151,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

