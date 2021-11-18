Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,727 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Youdao were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $360,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Youdao, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

