Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 33,550 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Elbit Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT opened at $153.09 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.