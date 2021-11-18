Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 115,623 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1,660.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

KOF stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

