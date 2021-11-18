Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Purchases 50,000 Shares

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

Malcolm Alec Burne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 25,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

Shares of GPM stock opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.42. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.24 ($0.85).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

