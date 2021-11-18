Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 51.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

