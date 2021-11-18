Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Golden Independence Mining stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,503. Golden Independence Mining has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11.
About Golden Independence Mining
