Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Independence Mining stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,503. Golden Independence Mining has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

