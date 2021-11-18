Golden Green Inc. Sells 639 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $206.27 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

