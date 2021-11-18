Golden Green Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 0.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $356.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $358.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

