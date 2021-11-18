Golden Green Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $391.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.11 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

