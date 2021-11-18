Golden Green Inc. Makes New $393,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 76.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 32.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,734,555 shares of company stock worth $107,968,486 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

