Golden Green Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.46. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of -310.60 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

