Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7489 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

