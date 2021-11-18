Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,686 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 3.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

