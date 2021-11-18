Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,850 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after buying an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 819,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

