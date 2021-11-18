Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.53

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 13819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

